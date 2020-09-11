Officials: Georgia inmate dies from stab wounds after fight

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia inmate died from apparent stab wounds following a fight with a fellow prisoner, according to officials.

Valdosta State Prison inmate Bobby Carpenter died from injuries sustained in the fight Wednesday morning, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate died, the statement said.

Carpenter’s cause of death appeared to be stab wounds, the Valdosta Daily Times quoted Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash as saying.

His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Macon for an autopsy, the coroner said.

The corrections department is investigating the death as a homicide.