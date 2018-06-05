Officials: Drowning victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The victim of a Massachusetts river drowning has been identified.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office says the body of 24-year-old Jaime Lopez of Springfield was recovered from the Chicopee River on Monday morning by searchers.

The Springfield Police Department responded to call from a woman reporting her missing husband Sunday.

The unidentified woman reported her husband was swimming when he got swept into the middle of the river by a fast current.

Their Underwater Search and Recovery Unit along with the Springfield Fire Department, Ludlow Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police conducted the search.