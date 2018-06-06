Officials: Car wash must change water disposal methods

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — State officials say that a New Hampshire car wash must change how it disposes of used water after test results showed unsafe levels of chemicals.

Pro-Wash in North Hampton had a permit to dump used water underground. It was obtained before the state began testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and other toxins. The state found evidence of two types of contaminants last year in a North Hampton well that serves Seacoast residents.

Officials say that groundwater at the car wash contained PFAS at more than twice the state limit, and 1,4 dioxane more than 10 times the state limit.

PFAS is found in household materials like Teflon and is considered a potential carcinogen.

A voice message was left seeking comment from Pro-Wash.