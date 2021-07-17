Officials: About 30 new businesses in Westport's downtown July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 9:13 a.m.
1 of17
Church Lane is closed to motor vehicles and open for dining, in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of17
Barnes & Noble recently relocated to a new location on the Boston Post Road East, in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of17
Construction and renovation on Main St., in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of17
The view looking west along the Boston Post Rd., in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of17
6 of17
Church Lane is closed to motor vehicles and open for dining, in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of17
The view looking south along Main St., in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of17 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of17
Urban Outfitters, in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 10 of17
11 of17
Commercial real estate signs in downtown Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of17
The view looking north along Main St., in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
13 of17
The view looking east along the Boston Post Rd., in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of17
Commercial real estate signs in downtown Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17
The intersection of Main and Elm Streets in Westport, Conn. July 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
17 of17
WESTPORT — Though some storefronts still stand empty in Westport’s downtown, many in the town’s business community said things are looking up.
Randy Herbertson, president of the Westport Downtown Association, said he didn’t know exactly how many vacancies there are in the downtown area, but it’s “many fewer than a year ago.” In fact, he said, roughly 30 new businesses have either opened since February or plan to soon.
Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.