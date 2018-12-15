Officials: 360,000 spring chinook die at aging fish hatchery

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wildlife officials say 360,000 young salmon and eggs have died at a western Oregon fish hatchery.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in a news release Friday says the spring chinook died at the aging Cole Rivers Hatchery due to not getting enough oxygen.

Officials say a buildup of algae and failing equipment allowed silt and debris into the hatchery's water supply.

Officials say the loss represents about 15 percent of the hatchery's inventory of eyed eggs for spring chinook, and that about 1.9 million eggs remain.

Hatchery coordinator Ryan Couture says the facility should be able to meet production goals but final numbers won't be known until late spring.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns the hatchery it built in 1973 and continues to fund.