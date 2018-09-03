Officials: 17-year-old boy pulled from pond dies

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a 17-year-old boy who was rescued from a pond has died.

Officials say the teen was pronounced dead at UMass Medical Center in Worcester on Sunday. He had been listed in critical condition.

Police say the boy went under water at North Pond in Milford Saturday afternoon and was rescued by good Samaritans. First responders administered CPR before he was rushed to Milford Regional Medical Center. The victim was later flown to UMass Medical Center.

Milford police are investigating the incident.