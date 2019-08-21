Official urges people not to set flood-damaged homes on fire

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri fire official is urging people not to set their flood-damaged homes on fire after more than 20 firefighters spent more than two hours battling a blaze.

Central County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Brown said Wednesday in a news release that setting fires after flooding is unfortunately not uncommon. But he urged people to use proper methods to remove damaged buildings, saying fires "create a dangerous situation for neighbors and first responders."

His comments came after fire crews battled a blaze Monday night in a vacant St. Charles home in which the utilities had been disconnected after recent flooding. The exact cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.

Streams and rivers have repeatedly overflowed this spring in Missouri after repeated rounds of heavy rain.