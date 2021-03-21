Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths

Authorities are still investigating claims made by a man who said he killed a total of 16 people in multiple states, though a law enforcement official confirmed Sunday that he is the primary suspect in the killing of his ex-wife and three others found in a car in New Mexico.

Local law enforcement officials in New Mexico and in New Jersey are working with federal agents on the veracity of claims Sean Lannon provided during his confession, including that he killed 11 other people, the official said. The official, who had direct knowledge of the probe, could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.