Official: Worrying vaccination trends leading to '2 Ohios'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vaccination trends have led to the development of “two Ohios” when it comes to combatting the coronavirus, increasing vulnerability to the disease's highly contagious delta variant, the state's top medical official warned Wednesday.

The delta variant is rapidly becoming the disease's dominant strain and is a real threat to those who are unvaccinated, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health.