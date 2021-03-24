Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions PATTY NIEBERG, THOMAS PEIPERT and COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 1:08 a.m.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials and former associates of a 21-year-old accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket described the suspect as someone prone to sudden rage who was suspended from high school for a sudden attack on a classmate that left the student bloodied.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is from the Denver suburb of Arvada, was booked into jail Tuesday on murder charges a day after the attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder. He was due to make a first court appearance Thursday.
PATTY NIEBERG, THOMAS PEIPERT and COLLEEN SLEVIN