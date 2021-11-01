Officers, paramedics charged in McClain's death in court

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Three police officers and two paramedics indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain appeared in court for the first time Monday since being charged.

Officers Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt and fire department paramedic Jeremy Cooper and fire Lt. Peter Cichuniec each took turns standing before Judge Priscilla Loew with their lawyers in a courtroom in Brighton. As McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, watched from the gallery with her lawyers, each waived a reading of the charges and penalties they face. None were asked to speak.