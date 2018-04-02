Officers help delivery baby in car on Easter Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York Police Department traffic officers helped deliver a baby in a car on Easter Sunday.

WNBC-TV reports Kelly Crotty went into labor Sunday morning at her Upper East Side home. Crotty's husband was able to help her downstairs to a car but quickly realized his wife needed immediate attention.

Two officers responded when the couple called 911. The officers were able to help deliver the baby girl in the vehicle.

Crotty was transported to NYU Langone hospital where she and her new child were doing fine.

The officers say that it was their first on duty delivery.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com