Officers fight police captain's promotion to assistant chief

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The promotion of a Connecticut police captain has caused controversy among a number of high-ranking officers.

The employment attorney for four of Bridgeport Police Capt. Rebecca Garcia's fellow captains said Tuesday that there needs to be a formal, competitive process for considering assistant chief candidates after her appointment was announced Nov. 25.

Thomas Bucci, the attorney for Brian Fitzgerald, Kevin Gilleran, Steven Lougal and Roderick Porter, said Bridgeport’s mayor and police chief lack the power to “unilaterally” give Garcia the assistant chief job, the Connecticut Post reported.

The City Council’s Contracts Committee approved Garcia's appointment Tuesday night, which includes a $142,425 starting salary and a November 2023 end date. The full council must hold a final vote.

Bucci said his clients do not have a personal problem with Garcia.

“Their contest isn’t with Captain Garcia,” he said. “That contest is what process was used. If she comes out on top, that’s fine. But what’s the process?”