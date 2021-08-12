Officer fired for not intervening in pistol-whipping arrest

DENVER (AP) — A suburban Denver police officer was fired Thursday for failing to intervene when a fellow officer pistol-whipped and choked a man during an arrest.

An internal affairs investigation found that Francine Martinez violated several directives within the Aurora Police Department, including her duty to intervene, KMGH-TV reported. The police department wrote in a blog post it would not release any other information about the firing while the district attorney's office investigates the July 23 arrest.