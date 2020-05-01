Officer, deputy injured during chase after Walmart theft

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A police officer and a sheriff's deputy were injured in a car chase Thursday afternoon, after three men stole from a Walmart and fled, authorities said.

Rincon police said a theft was reported at a Walmart on Thursday afternoon. Police said they pulled over the three suspects and began to question them, but the suspects fled and threw a gun from the car.

Rincon police decided not to pursue because of the busy time of day.

Port Wentworth police said an officer later saw the suspects' vehicle going 85 mph in a 50 mph zone. The officer attempted to pull the car over but they continued to flee.

An Effingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to help the officer during the chase but the two crashed into each other and were hospitalized. They were both later released from a hospital.

Port Wentworth police arrested Jermaine Kareem Evans on Friday and identified the other two suspects as Jamari Pai’Shaw Chisholm and Javonta Hakeem Coney.

Police said the suspects were last seen in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Specific charges against the men weren’t immediately released.