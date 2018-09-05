Office of Drug Control Policy fails to submit report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Office of Drug Control Policy has failed to submit a report on how to reduce the prevalence of drug and alcohol abuse in West Virginia.

Officials told The Charleston Gazette-Mail on Tuesday that they haven't receive a report on a strategic plan to lower the prevalence of drug and alcohol abuse by 10 percent. State code requires the office submit the report by July 1.

State Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says a report like this has taken longer than expected, but they're on track to submit it by the legislative session. He says the Opioid Response Plan was the first step in the preparation of a comprehensive report.

Data shows more than 1,000 state residents fatally overdosed in 2017, the first time that figure has hit four digits.

___

