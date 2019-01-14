Office of Child Advocate releases first annual report

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Office of the Child Advocate says New Hampshire needs to stop waiting for children to appear bruised and battered before it steps in to help.

The office was created last year as part of larger effort to reform the state's child protection system in the wake of two toddler deaths in 2014 and 2015. Lawmakers also approved funding for preventive services and new caseworkers at the Division of Children, Youth and Families, but the first annual report from the advocate's office says much work remains.

The report released Monday says the division lacks sufficient workforce, training and resources and doesn't pay enough attention to psychological abuse, even when children are in protective care. It also said there are no assurances that children are safe in residential treatment centers.