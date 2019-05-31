Ocasio-Cortez mixes drinks to push a minimum wage hike

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was back in her New York district tending bar as part of her push to raise the federal minimum wage — especially for workers who now depend on tips.

Friday's event at a restaurant in the Jackson Heights section of Queens was private, attended by invited guests, supporters and some workers who depend on tips.

The Democrat said she wanted to draw attention to the One Fair Wage Act, a bill that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Ocasio-Cortez tended bar at a Manhattan restaurant before she became the youngest woman to win a congressional seat.

She mixed margaritas for the crowd for about 30 minutes.