Oberweis declared winner of 14th District GOP primary

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois state Sen. Jim Oberweis was declared the winner Friday by The Associated Press of this week's Republican congressional primary, giving him the opportunity to snatch the 14th District U.S. House seat from first-term Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Oberweis garnered nearly 26 percent of votes cast Tuesday among the seven candidates in the race. He outpaced state Sen. Sue Rezin, who garnered nearly 23 percent of the votes cast.

Underwood flipped the 14th District seat from Republican to Democratic in 2018 when she defeated Rep. Randy Hultgren, who was elected in 2010. The 14th District, west of Chicago, includes city suburbs and rural areas.

Underwood worked in former President Barack Obama's administration. Jim Oberweis is a dairy magnate who has made unsuccessful bids for governor.