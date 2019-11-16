Obama cautions Democratic hopefuls on tacking too far left

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is warning the Democratic field of White House hopefuls not to veer too far to the left, a move he says would alienate many who would otherwise be open to voting for the party’s nominee next year.

Obama is not mentioning anyone by name. But the message he delivered before a room of Democratic donors in Washington on Friday was a clear word of caution about the candidacies of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

The two have called for massive structural changes — and in Sanders’ case “revolution” — that would dramatically alter the role of government in peoples’ lives.

Obama says the average American “doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it.”