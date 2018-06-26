Oasis bridge spanning tollway near O'Hare may be demolished

CHICAGO (AP) — The oasis bridge that's spanned the Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare International Airport may be coming down after nearly six decades.

The Chicago Tribune reports the tollway board will consider at its Thursday meeting a plan to demolish the O'Hare Oasis in Schiller Park as part of the ongoing Interstate 294 expansion project.

The glass structures that house fast food restaurants and small retail businesses are a familiar sight to anyone who has hit the road to head either in or out of the Chicago area. It has proven to be popular for motorists looking for a place to grab a bite to eat and watch the traffic below before hitting the road again.

Four years ago, the Des Plaines Oasis over the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway was torn down.