Oaklawn, Southland casino licenses to be considered Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas race tracks could be one step closer to being officially licensed for casino gambling at an upcoming state racing commission meeting.

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said Thursday that Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs and Southland Park Gaming and Racing in West Memphis will be considered Saturday to begin full casino operations on April 1.

Hardin said the formal licenses won't be officially granted on Saturday, but rather the process will start for the commission's attorney to begin drafting the licenses. He said the commission does still anticipate the licenses will be granted by April 1.

Arkansas voters approved an amendment to the state's constitution last year allowing casino licenses for the two facilities and for two other casinos to be built.