Oahu pillbox trail reopens after closing for repairs

HONOLULU (AP) — A popular Oahu trail that takes hikers up a ridge to World War II-era pillboxes has reopened after closing for repairs this summer.

The Kaiwa Ridge Trail, commonly known as the Lanikai Pillbox trail, reopened Monday following the June closure to renovate the military structures.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says work on the pillboxes involved concrete spall repair and replacement of rusted steel roof supports. The nearly $250,000 repairs aim to help prevent additional weathering on the structures.

According to the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the structures were coast artillery stations that functioned as a command center to direct gun batteries.

The state is planning to close the trail again for a day next month so crews can remove debris from the trail's end.