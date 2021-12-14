OJ Simpson a 'completely free man'; parole ends in Nevada KEN RITTER, Associated Press Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 5:14 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man.
The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.