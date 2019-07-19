OB-GYN's license still suspended amid misconduct complaints

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge says she won't block a state board's decision to suspend the medical license of an OB-GYN physician who faces several complaints about sexual misconduct.

The Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure on July 10 temporarily suspended the license of Dr. Walter Ray Wolfe, who practices in Canton.

One complaint was that Wolf had an affair with one of his married employees and tried to insert abortion-inducing drugs into her while she was pregnant with his child. The baby was later born.

The Clarion Ledger reports Hinds County Chancery Judge Tiffany Grove on Thursday denied Wolfe's request that she block the suspension. The state board has a more extensive hearing on Wolfe's license next week.

Wolfe's attorney said in court papers that allegations of misconduct are "preposterous."

