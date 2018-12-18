O'Hare Airport to get new security screening technology

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's O'Hare Airport is getting a new security scanner that officials hope will make going through security checkpoints more efficient.

The Chicago Tribune reports the new scanner may not be used to screen passengers until after the holidays because the Transportation Security Administration is still testing it and training employees to use it.

The new CT scanners have been tested in Boston and Phoenix and are now being rolled out to other airports.

The technology is already used on checked luggage. It could give TSA agents at security checkpoints a better view of items, eventually allowing passengers to leave liquids in their carry-on bags. Agents also may need to do fewer hands-on searches.

In Chicago the scanner will be in the Terminal 1 checkpoint open to some United Airlines passengers.

