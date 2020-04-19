Nursing home death pushes West Virginia's virus total to 19

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nursing home death pushes West Virginia's virus total to 19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Another nursing home resident in West Virginia has died due to the coronavirus, pushing the state’s confirmed death count to 19, officials said Sunday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of a male patient from the Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center in Charleston.

The patient tested positive for the virus earlier this month and had been receiving care at a hospital, Eastbrook operator Stonerise Healthcare said in a statement.

On Saturday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported the virus-related deaths of an 83-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman from Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation in the Jackson County community of Ripley.

The number of reported deaths in the state from the coronavirus has more than doubled in the past week. Gov. Jim Justice on Friday ordered that residents and staffers of all nursing homes in the state immediately be tested for the virus.

Nine other patients from the Charleston facility have tested positive for COVID-19, while 47 other patients at Eldercare have tested positive. Results are pending for 13 Eldercare patients and 63 staff members.

Health officials said at least 863 people statewide have tested positive for the virus out of about 20,030 completed test results.

