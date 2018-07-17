Nurses resume work at UVM Medical Center after 2-day strike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington City Council is pushing for a resolution to the dispute over nurse's pay at the University of Vermont Medical Center

The union nurses returned to work Saturday after two days of picketing while the dispute between the union and the hospital remains unresolved. Both parties say they will resume negotiations on July 24, following the break-down in talks that resulted in nurses striking Thursday and Friday.

The two sides have been negotiating since March 29, but remain far apart on the issue of pay. The nurses' union will meet Tuesday.

The City Council recently voted on a non-binding resolution encouraging hospital officials to keep in mind the high vacancy rate of nursing positions and current working conditions.

This story has been corrected to show the nurses returned to work Saturday, not that they will return to work.