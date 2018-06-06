Nurses announce strike, hospital takes back contract offer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Nurses at a western Massachusetts hospital have planned another 24-hour strike later this month over staffing concerns.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield withdrew its contract offer in response to news of the strike scheduled to start at 7 a.m. June 18.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says the hospital isn't adequately staffed, which puts patients at risk. Union members have also called for a wage increase.

Hospital administrators maintain that staffing hasn't affected patient safety.

The hospital's 800 registered nurses held a one-day strike in October. Nurses had planned to strike in February before canceling the effort.

Hospital management said in a statement Tuesday they are "deeply disappointed." The hospital said services won't be interrupted by the strike.

