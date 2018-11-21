Nurse claims she was fired from prison for reporting issues

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine nurse has sued a health care contractor employed by Maine prisons, claiming she was fired when she raised concerns over unsafe practices.

The Bangor Daily News reports a federal lawsuit filed in October by Maureen Everett alleges Correct Care Solutions fired her from her post at the York County Jail after she filed reports about medication errors and incomplete blood pressure exams. Everett says the company told her she was fired for failing to report to work but that a manager told her not to show up.

The Tennessee-based contractor has been accused of providing poor medical care in other states.

A company spokeswoman said she couldn't comment on the suit, citing pending litigation.

