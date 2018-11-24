Number of unlicensed day cares drops in state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The number of unlicensed day cares is falling in Alabama.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the number of day cares that claim a licensure exemption dropped from 953 to 838 over the last year. That equals a 12 percent reduction.

Federal regulations from 2014 require facilities that accept federal money to get inspected. Alabama lawmakers last spring voted to require facilities to get licensed if they receive government funds and to put additional reporting requirements on unlicensed centers.

Alabama has long exempted day cares that claim a religious exemption from licensure.

Lawmakers approved the limited changes after a series of incidents at unlicensed centers.

Jeanetta Green, the director of the child care services division at the Department of Human Resources, said some are obtaining licenses and "some are no longer operating."

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com