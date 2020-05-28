Number of jobless claims rose slightly in Kentucky last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 50,000 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment benefits last week, a slight increase that reflects continuing struggles in the labor market as a reopening economy tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 53,738 Kentuckians submitting new jobless claims was up by more than 6,410 from the prior week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. It halted what had been a recent downward trend in the number of Kentuckians applying for jobless aid. And it indicates that some employers continue to cut jobs even as others bring back laid-off workers.

Nationally, about 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Kentucky has processed an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims since the virus hit. The outbreak forced widespread business closures for many weeks in an effort to contain the virus. The state is gradually kick starting the economy but with restrictions meant to adhere to social distancing and other health guidelines.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, even death.

