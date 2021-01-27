Number of guns found in Tennessee airports drops in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Security officers at Tennessee's five largest airports found 162 guns in carry-on luggage in 2020, a decrease of only 19 incidents from the year before despite a significant drop-off of airline passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Nashville International Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville saw decreases in the number of guns found in carry-on baggage, while Memphis International Airport and Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport saw increases, the Transportation Security Administration said in a news release.