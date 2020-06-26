Number of coronavirus cases in Kansas jumps by 568

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas jumped by 568, fueled in part by outbreaks in day cares, schools and sports.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday that there were now 13,538 cases, up 4.3% from Wednesday and 12% from last Friday. The state also reported three more deaths, bringing the total to 264 since the pandemic began in early March.

There have been 15 cases in four day-care and school clusters, and 18 cases in two sports clusters, according to the state, which included the categories for the first time Friday. No one has died in the clusters. Health officials provided no other details.

The state also reported 36 more meatpacking cases, bringing the total to 3,144, as well as 30 more cases tied to other industries. Another 28 additional cases are linked to gatherings, 24 to long-term care facilities, seven to healthcare and five to group living.

The vast majority of cases, though, were not tied to a larger cluster.

Cases across the country have been surging as states reopen. Earlier this week, Gov. Laura Kelly recommended that communities wait a little bit longer before moving to the next phase of reopening.