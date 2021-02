Chris Landsberger/AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Oklahoma has surpassed the state's cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, health officials reported Thursday.

More than 500,000 Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to just under 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.