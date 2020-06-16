Notice to unaffiliated voters regarding Aug. 11 primary

WESTPORT — The Registrars of Voters announced that the Secretary of the State will mail absentee ballot applications to registered Democratic and Republican voters of record during the last two (2) weeks of this month, June 2020.

Historically, Westport has Unaffiliated Voters who choose to affiliate with a major party close to a national primary election.

If you are one of those Unaffiliated Voters and you intend to affiliate for purposes of the primary, please consider doing so now.

Advantages:

· You will be sent the absentee ballot application in late June with other affiliated voters

· If it is your intent to vote via absentee ballot, receiving your application in June will streamline the process for you.

To check how you are registered online, go to:

https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx

To correct or update your registration, go to:

https://voterregistration.ct.gov

Questions should be emailed to: registeredvoters@westportct.gov