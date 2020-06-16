Notice to unaffiliated voters regarding Aug. 11 primary
WESTPORT — The Registrars of Voters announced that the Secretary of the State will mail absentee ballot
Historically, Westport has Unaffiliated Voters who choose to affiliate with a major party close to a national primary election.
If you are one of those Unaffiliated Voters and you intend to affiliate for purposes of the primary, please consider doing so now.
Advantages:
· You will be sent the absentee ballot application in late June with other affiliated voters
· If it is your intent to vote via absentee ballot, receiving your application in June will streamline the process for you.
To
https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx
To
https://voterregistration.ct.gov
Questions should be emailed to: registeredvoters@westportct.gov