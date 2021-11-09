"Not on my watch!" War remembrance tourism fights for life RAF CASERT , Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 3:53 a.m.
1 of15 FILE - A lone bugler plays the nightly Last Post under the World War I monument, Menin Gate, in Ypres, Belgium, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Even the Last Post ceremony in Ypres, playing daily since 1928 and only briefly stopped during World War II, was under threat of seeing its string snapped due to COVID-19 regulations. During the pandemic there has been only one bugler, instead of six, playing in the Menin Gate in front of the names of 55,000 soldiers. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Volunteer Libby Madden, from Bath, England, sets a table in the breakfast room at Talbot House in Poperinge, Belgium, Ypres on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. For months last year, a COVID-19 lockdown closed the club, which had always been an open house for generations of visitors seeking history, solace and wisdom about the First and Second World Wars. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 FILE - British RAF veteran George Sutherland, 98, right, leaves Lijssenthoek war cemetery with his son Alex Sutherland as he takes part in a VE Day charity walk to raise funds for Talbot House in Poperinge, Belgium, Friday, May 8, 2020. Sutherland walked from the Lijssenthoek war cemetery to Talbot house to raise money for the club which closed due to COVID-19 lockdown regulations. The club, founded in 1915 was a place for British soldiers to rest during both the First and Second World Wars. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Volunteer Libby Madden, left, from Bath, England, works in the kitchen at Talbot House in Poperinge, Belgium, Ypres on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. For months last year, a COVID-19 lockdown closed the club, which had always been an open house for generations of visitors seeking history, solace and wisdom about the First and Second World Wars. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15 FILE - Red paper poppies fall from the ceiling during an Armistice Day ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Since the end of World War I in 1918, millions of visitors, from as far away as the U.S., New Zealand, and South Africa, have flocked to memorials in northern France and Belgium to pay tribute to the fallen. Now, closing in on two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, the tourist industry welcoming them is crippled. Lockdowns and travel restrictions, many to this day, are keeping foreign visitors away. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 A photo, badge and uniform of a Canadian World War I soldier are on display in a presentation case at Hooge Crater Museum in Ypres on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Nick Benoot, who runs the museum could not believe when, at the end of 2019, schools started to cancel trips because of reports of a virus. The lockdown lasted for months. When he had 65,000 paying visitors in 2017, it dropped to just 3,000 last year, indicative of the remembrance tourism slump seen throughout the region. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A man casts a shadow as he looks at names of World War I missing on a wall at the Menin Gate, in Ypres, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Since the end of World War I in 1918, millions of visitors, from as far away as the U.S., New Zealand, and South Africa, have flocked to memorials in northern France and Belgium to pay tribute to the fallen. Now, closing in on two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, the tourist industry welcoming them is crippled. Lockdowns and travel restrictions, many to this day, are keeping foreign visitors away. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Drawings made by Belgian schoolchildren are placed in front of World War I graves at Tyne Cot cemetery in Zonnebeke, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Since the end of World War I in 1918, millions of visitors, from as far away as the U.S., New Zealand, and South Africa, have flocked to memorials in northern France and Belgium to pay tribute to the fallen. Now, closing in on two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, the tourist industry welcoming them is crippled. Lockdowns and travel restrictions, many to this day, are keeping foreign visitors away. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15 Nick Benoot, stands in back of a reconstructed World War I trench and looks out over the landscape at the Hooge Crater Museum in Ypres, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Benoot could not believe when, at the end of 2019, schools started to cancel trips because of reports of a virus. The lockdown lasted for months. When he had 65,000 paying visitors in 2017, it dropped to just 3,000 last year, indicative of the remembrance tourism slump seen throughout the region. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 A waitress wears a protective facemask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she serves beverages at the Hooge Crater Museum in Ypres, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Nick Benoot, who owns the museum, could not believe when, at the end of 2019, schools started to cancel trips because of reports of a virus. The lockdown lasted for months. When he had 65,000 paying visitors in 2017, it dropped to just 3,000 last year, indicative of the remembrance tourism slump seen throughout the region. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Adult visitors wearing facemasks to curb the spread of COVID-19 view an exhibit at the Hooge Crater Museum in Ypres, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Nick Benoot, who owns the museum, could not believe when, at the end of 2019, schools started to cancel trips because of reports of a virus. The lockdown lasted for months. When he had 65,000 paying visitors in 2017, it dropped to just 3,000 last year, indicative of the remembrance tourism slump seen throughout the region. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Nick Benoot poses with his family outside the Hooge Crater Museum in Ypres, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Having lost the main source of income through British tourists, museum owner Nick Benoot realized that the message about World War I still needed to be passed on to schoolchildren. At 37, he thought he'd be too old to pass on the message, so he left it up to his sons Louis and Arthur, 9 and 7, who created YouTube videos teaching children about gas masks, helmets and medical kits. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
POPERINGE, Belgium (AP) — Simon Louagie dreaded losing Talbot House, a World War I soldiers’ club that has become an institution in remembrance tourism on the Western Front where soldiers from all corners of the globe fought amid untold carnage just over a century ago.
For months last year, a COVID-19 lockdown closed the club which had always been an open house. Once it was for Commonwealth soldiers who fleetingly shed the fear of battle in Flanders fields that was within earshot. For generations since, people found history, solace, wisdom and an understanding at Talbot House about why the motto of this region in western Belgium is “Never into war again.”