Not just K-pop: Korean TV shows gaining US popularity

NEW YORK (AP) — Most nights around 10 p.m. when her family heads off to bed, Carol Holaday signs onto her computer. She's not falling down Internet rabbit holes of random information or combing through social media at her San Diego home. Holoday is signing on to volunteer with the subtitle translation of Korean TV shows —often referred to as K-dramas— on the streaming platform Rakuten Viki.
“It's my secret treat,” said Holaday, who has helped to subtitle 200 titles for Rakuten Viki, commonly just called Viki.