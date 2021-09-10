Not easy voting green: Germans wary of getting climate bill FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 3:26 a.m.
HALLE, Germany (AP) — It's a scorching September day and the Green party candidate hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor leaps on stage in front of hundreds of supporters for what should be a home run.
Surveys show climate change is among the top concerns for many voters, and the audience in the eastern city of Halle is made up largely of students and retirees eager to hear how Annalena Baerbock plans to safeguard their future — or that of their grandchildren.