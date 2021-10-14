Norway mourns bow-and-arrow victims, recalls 2011 attack JARI TANNER, Associated Press Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 1:44 p.m.
HELSINKI (AP) — Many Norwegians recall it all too well: politicians, residents and Norway's royal family together mourning an act of home-grown mass violence that profoundly shook a Scandinavian nation where such tragedies are rare.
A bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a quiet town Wednesday brought immediate comparisons with a terror attack a decade and three months earlier that still ranks as Norway's worst peacetime act of slaughter.