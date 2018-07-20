Norwalk woman charged with issuing bad check

WESTPORT — A Norwalk woman was arrested for allegedly writing a bad check.

On March 20, Patricia Hiller, 71, wrote a check for $838 that was later returned due to insufficient funds, police said. Attempts to collect payment for the victim were unsuccessful, so police submitted a warrant for Hiller’s arrest. Norwalk police took Hiller into custody on July 11.

Westport officers then transported Hiller to Westport headquarters, where she was charged with issuing a bad check. Hiller was released after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 25.

