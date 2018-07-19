Norwalk woman charged with hit and run
WESTPORT — A Norwalk woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a van with her car in a local parking lot and then leaving the scene.
On Jan. 24 around 3 p.m., police were dispatched to the Black Duck Cafe parking lot on a report of a hit-and-run car accident, in which a witness observed a vehicle back into an unoccupied van and then drive away, police said. The witness provided the car’s registration and a description of the female driver, later identified as Elizabeth Thill, whose car police learned was a loaner vehicle from a dealership.
Thill, 47, matched the witness’ description and had damage to her vehicle, police said. Police submitted a warrant for Thill’s arrest and, on July 11, she turned herself in at Westport police headquarters.
She was charged with evading responsibility and unsafe backing. Thill was released after posting $2,500 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 19.
