Norwalk restaurant relocates to Westport Jarret Liotta Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 1:40 p.m.
1 of7
Co-owners and wife and husband Gilda Scorza and Renato Donzelli of Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
2 of7
The Henshaw-Lynch family of Brooklyn, N.Y., enjoys an early dinner at Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
3 of7
First Selectman Jim Marpe talks with Renato Donzelli, owner and chef of Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
4 of7
Outdoor seating overlooks Jesup Green at Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar in Westport, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7
The ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn., including, from left, Second Selectman Jennifer Tooker, chef and co-owner Renato Donzelli, First Selectman Jim Marpe, and co-owner Gilda Scorza.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
7 of7
WESTPORT — Though their doors have just opened in town, the owners of Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar have already established a strong clientele throughout the community following their 13 years in Norwalk.
On Monday evening a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the mixed Mediterranean eatery, which features that region’s cuisine done with a South American flair.