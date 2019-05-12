Norwalk man charged with DUI in Westport

Thomas Upton, 25, of Norwalk, Conn., was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane and violation of any traffic commission regulation.

WESTPORT — A Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence after an incident earlier this week, according to police.

Thomas Upton, 25, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane and violation of any traffic commission regulation.

Police said Upton was arrested on Monday around 4 p.m. after an officer spotted him headed south on Main Street “at a high rate of speed and swerving back (and) forth in the southbound lane of traffic. It appeared the operator had no control of the vehicle.”

When the officer pulled up behind the vehicle, she saw it turn right while a traffic light was red at the intersection of Main and Canal streets — which has signage indicating “no turn on red,” police said.

The officer pulled the driver over on Canal Street and his license identified him as Upton.

“Upton appeared under the influence and the officer smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person,” police said. “Officers asked Upton to perform standardized field sobriety tests, however he refused.”

He was taken into custody and brought to Westport police headquarters where a breathalyzer test found he was above the legal limit, police said.

Upton was released after posting a $500 bond. He’s expected in court on May 13.