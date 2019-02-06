Norwalk man charged in hit-and-run crash

WESTPORT — Police have arrested a Norwalk man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash.

On July 12, officers were dispatched to Saugatuck Avenue near the Interstate 95 entrance ramp around 5 p.m. on report of a hit-and-run accident. The victim said her car was rear-ended by a blue pickup truck, which she claimed fled the scene when she stepped out of her car to check for damage, police said.

The suspect was unable to provide the registration plate of the suspect car, but the investigating officer later identified the suspect as Robert Lawrence, 60, and submitted a warrant for his arrest.

Police conducted a car stop on Saugatuck Avenue on Jan. 30, and the officer identified the driver as Lawrence. Police learned Lawrence had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest: one from Westport and the other from Norwalk, police said.

Lawrence was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with following too closely and evading responsibility, resulting in property damage/injury. He was released after posting $25,000 bond and transferred to the custody of Norwalk police for the outstanding warrant.

Lawrence is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Feb. 7.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1