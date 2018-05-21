  • Norwalk resident Keshon Earl, 26, was charged with second degree failure to appear in Westport on May 15. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo / Westport News contributed
Norwalk resident Keshon Earl, 26, was charged with second degree failure to appear in Westport on May 15.
Norwalk resident Keshon Earl, 26, was charged with second degree failure to appear in Westport on May 15.
WESTPORT — A Norwalk man turned himself in to police headquarters on an active arrest warrant, police said.

Keshon Earl, 26, was charged with second degree failure to appear when he turned himself in on May 15 and was released after posting a $1 dollar bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on May 24.

