Norwalk man arrested in Westport
Published 3:43 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
WESTPORT — A Norwalk man turned himself in to police headquarters on an active arrest warrant, police said.
Keshon Earl, 26, was charged with second degree failure to appear when he turned himself in on May 15 and was released after posting a $1 dollar bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on May 24.
