Norwalk man arrested after disturbance at Westport home

WESTPORT — A Norwalk man was charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of risk of injury to a child after officers were dispatched on report of a disturbance at a local residence on May 29, police said.

The victim reported a verbal argument took place with the suspect, who allegedly turned physical with the victim in the presence of two juveniles as the victim attempted to get the suspect to leave.

Police identified Garry Gyselen, 55, as the suspect and said he left the scene prior to their arrival. Westport officers then traveled to Gyselen’s residence in Norwalk, where they arrested Gyselen and transported him to Westport headquarters. Gyselen was held in lieu of $5,000 bond and transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk for arraignment on May 30.

