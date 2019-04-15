https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Norwalk-man-accused-of-making-lewd-comment-13769563.php
Norwalk man accused of making ‘lewd comment’ to girl
WESTPORT — A Norwalk man was arrested for an indecent comment directed toward an underage girl in Westport, police said.
Yinri Tirado, 25, was arrested on April 12 after a 16-year-old girl reported a man approached her and made a lewd comment while she was walking along the Saugatuck River.
The girl provided a description of the man, who was located a short distance away by officers and taken into custody, police said.
Tirado was brought to headquarters and charged with second-degree breach of peace. He was released after posting $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on April 23.
