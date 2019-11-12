Norwalk Community Health Center to celebrate 20th anniversary

NORWALK — The Norwalk Community Health Center will celebrate it’s 20th anniversary on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Clubhouse Grille.

The center is a nonprofit health provider nationally recognized as among the top 10% of all health centers in the country for the quality of clinical care. As part of the celebration, classically trained chef, expert food stylist and author Lauren Braun Costello, of Westport, will speak and donate sales from her book.

The full service facility at 120 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk has brought a wealth of support to residents at Westport’s Homes with Hope, Bacharach, and Gillespie Center through its medical mobile unit.

“This ‘Health On Wheels’ service has meant the difference between many Westport residents getting much needed medical and behavioral health help or going without,” the organization said in a news release. “In all, over 500 Westporters entrust their adult, pediatric, women’s, dental and behavioral health to NCHC each year.”

According to the release, Costello first heard of the center from a friend, and then subsequently took a tour of the facility.

“I’m blown away that such a center exists here as a full-service destination,” Costello said. “They not only serve their patient population so well with this ‘one-stop shop’ approach, but they are helping to shape healthy habits for the next generation.”

Tickets for the Health Center’s 20th Anniversary Cause for Celebration event are $75 and available at nchc.salsalabs.org/20th or through the health center’s website: www.norwalkchc.org. Proceeds benefit the health center’s healthy beginnings, eating well, and childhood obesity prevention programs for patients in Norwalk, Westport and surrounding communities.