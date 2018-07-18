https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Northwest-Iowa-officials-say-person-stuck-in-13084748.php
Northwest Iowa officials say person stuck in grain bin died
REMSEN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a person trapped inside a grain bin has died in northwest Iowa.
Officers and medics were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a property about 5½ miles (9 kilometers) south of Remsen.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that the person died in the bin before being reached by rescuers.
The person's name hasn't been released.
View Comments